H&M faces wipe out from the internet in China amid sanctions announced on brands | Oneindia News

H&M disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions on Friday against British officials in a fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region.

H&M products were missing from major e-commerce platforms including Alibaba and JD.com following calls by state media for a boycott.

