Fireball stuns Seattle as SpaceX rocket burns in atmosphere

Onlookers have said they briefly thought “aliens were finally here” after a falling SpaceX rocket lit up the skies over the United States’ Pacific Northwest.The Falcon 9 second stage rocket drew awe from onlookers in Seattle as it burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere shortly after 9pm on Thursday night.Front desk supervisor Eberton Paul spotted the blaze of flames as it passed by the city’s famous Space Needle tower.