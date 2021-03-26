Purdue students react to NCAA brackets

How's your NCAA bracket looking so far? Several people say it's already busted

Games kicked off in indiana.

If you made a bracket, i have one question for you...how's it looking?

This week we headed to purdue's campus to ask students this question.

News 18 micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning with their reaction.

I talked with several students this week.

While many aren't too happy with how their brackets are looking, they are still excited that the tournaments are taking place.

Especially as some of the games are happening right in their own backyard.

Micah: so your bracket..

How's it looking?

Mos: ugh it's in the bottom 20% so it's pretty bad.

Mos: busted definitely.

Mos: my bracket's definitely busted, i mean i had four teams in the big ten in my final four.

At least michigan's still in but we're not looking that great.

Micah: so you're going to keep watching or are you kind of over it?

Mos: i like to have it on in the background just cause this tournament is actually really interesting so far but other than that..

Once purdue was out i just lost interest.

Mos: i think i still like want to keep on watching just because my bracket still isn't the worst out of all my other brackets so i might as well keep going.

Micah: what was your strategy i guess in going into your bracket?

Mos: i didn't really have one.

I just of picked what i thought.

I mean, just off of that, my method i got a couple upsets right but overall there was no strategy.

Mos: i was really rooting for some of the underdogs, which like that's been happening for a little bit but i have to say, i'm not doing the best.

Mos: my strategy was to pick the big ten, pick some upsets but it hasn't been working out for me.

Micah: so just being here on purdue's campus.

The ncaa tournament games, some of them being held here, what is that like, how does that feel?

Mos: it's it's probably like a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Mos: we had like families obviously rooting for out of state teams but they were asking us like what bar to go to and it's just kind of fun seeing them walk around.

Mos: wish i had some tickets and the time to go but, you know, it's pretty cool that they get to come to mackey and play.

Mos: i actually went to the oral roberts, ohio state game last weekend and it was crazy it was super fun.

Everything is like bustling around here, it's amazing.

This weekend's sweet sixteen games will all be played at the various indianapolis stadium locations.

You can find which teams are competing on the ncaa official website.

