How's your NCAA bracket looking so far? Several people say it's already busted

Sixteen tournament games are kicking off this saturday.

And fans are hoping their brackets stay in- tact.

We asked several purdue students about their predictions this week.

News 18s micah upshaw joins us in the studio with their response.

For the student's i spoke with, this year's games aren't going as predicted.

But according to ncaa officials, it's nearly impossible for anyone to finish these tournaments with a perfect bracket.

Millions of people fill out a bracket for the march madness games every year.

According to ncaa official statistics, if you know a little something about basketball -- the chances of getting a perfect bracket are one in 120-point-two billion.

If you're either guessing or flipping a coin - your chances are one in nine-point- two-quintillion.

Your chances increase with the more knowledge you have on the current teams. and also the tournament's history and understanding of basketball itself.

These purdue students say they're not to happy with how their bracket has turned out.

Mos: ugh it's in the bottom 20% so it's pretty bad.

Mos: busted definitely.

Mos: my bracket's definitely busted, i mean i had four teams in the big ten in my final four.

Mos: i think i still like want to keep on watching just because my bracket still isn't the worst out of all my other brackets so i might as well keep going.

In the history of the ncaa tournament games, no-one has ever had a perfect bracket.

This weekend's sweet sixteen games will all be played at the various indianapolis stadium locations.

You can find which teams are competing on the ncaa official website.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

The