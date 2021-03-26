Tips of powerlines barely visible as rural Sydney is submerged Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:32s 26 Mar 2021 0 shares 4 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Tips of powerlines barely visible as rural Sydney is submerged The tips of powerlines were barely visible as rural Sydney was submerged by floodwater. Drone footage from March 24 shows Hawkesbury completely inundated by floodwater.

