Tips of powerlines barely visible as rural Sydney is submerged

The tips of powerlines were barely visible as rural Sydney was submerged by floodwater.
Drone footage from March 24 shows Hawkesbury completely inundated by floodwater.
The tips of powerlines were barely visible as rural Sydney was submerged by floodwater.
Drone footage from March 24 shows Hawkesbury completely inundated by floodwater.
The tips of powerlines were barely visible as rural Sydney was submerged by floodwater.
Drone footage from March 24 shows Hawkesbury completely inundated by floodwater.