Gov. Holcomb Defends Reducing COVID-19 Restrictions

Indiana's governor is defending his decision to loosen COVID-19 restrictions statewide, citing the state's declining number of hospitalizations and deaths contrasted by the rising number of vaccinations.

Indiana governor eric holcomb - defending his decision to loosen coronavirus restrictions state-wide.... he says - the state's declining covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths*along with increasing vaccinations are behind his decision*which includes lifting indiana's state- wide mask mandate.... holcomb says: "this is by no means, casey, a mission accomplished moment.

This is a proceed with caution.

This is a absolutely a time to take it onward and upward, as they say in latin, you know, persist and proceed and go forward."

The coronavirus restrictions are expected to be lifted in two weeks.... but officials at the city and county levels will still have the authority to impose stricter protocols.... the