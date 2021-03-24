Holcomb Announces Changes to COVID-19 Restrictions local weigh in on the changes

We talked to locals and got their reactions.

Governor eric holcomb has announced several changes in indiana's fight against covid-19.

I talked to locals about their take the changes ... as well as the mayor of west lafayette.

Governor eric holcomb adressed the state of indiana on tuesday evening.

During that speech, he made several announcements.

On march 31st, the public health emergency will be extended so the state can continue to receive federal money.

Also on march 31st, all hoosiers 16 and older will be able to register for the vaccine.

On april 6th, covid restrictions will be lifted on a statewide level and be left up to local entities.

Along with that the mask mandate will be lifted and become an advisory instead.

"when i visit my favorite restaurants or conduct a public event, i will continue to appropriately wear a mask.

It's the right thing to do."-gov.

Holcomb local officials have yet to say what their plans will be moving forward.

However, west lafayette mayor john dennis says we need to proceed with caution.

"people now know what is right and what is wrong.

They know what's safe and what's careless and the hope will be is that they don't need government overriding their choices because the choices should be theirs and it should be theirs alone."-john dennis.

Mayor dennis says he doesn't think lifting these restrictions is happening to quickly and some locals agree.

"it's ok now that a lot of people are getting vaccinated and everything is just kind of starting to progress.

I feel like we need to get back to normal at some point."-olyvia bobay " i definitely think now that people are getting vaccinated and there is some built up immunity people can make their own decisions as to wether or not they want to wear a mask in public or not and take that risk."-mike leeper however... others feel it's too soon and that the state should hold out a little longer.

"i just think it is way to soon like my dad he is really sick he can get it easily..

I don't feel comfortable with it even if they lift it i am still going to wear my mask around."- brett matz "i don't really feel like they should lift it because corna is still going on and it's still an illeness so i feel like so i feel like they should hold off on it you know what i am saying until they know that the situation is contatined."-devin banks holcomb did say that schools will continue wearing masks until the end of the school year and that they will be required in all state buildings and facilities as well as vacination and covid testing sites until further notice.

