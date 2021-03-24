Gov. Holcomb to loosen Indiana's COVID-19 restrictions next month, mask mandate will become 'advisor

Indiana’s governor announced Tuesday he would lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks.

The governor also announcing a number of changes coming to the hoosier state.

The current health order will expire on march 31st, holcomb will renew it for another 30 days.

Vaccine eligibility will also on open on march 31st to hoosiers 16 and older.

Additional mass vaccination will open in april.covid-19 restrictions will be extended through april 5th, due to the amount of visitors currently in indiana for the n-c double-a tournament.on april 6th, the face covering mandate will become an advisory.

But k-12 schools will continue under the current masks requirements until the end of this school year.holcomb says face covering will remain mandatory in state building and covid vaccination sites.

Local governments and businesses can enforce their own mask requirements if they choose.