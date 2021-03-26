Global Chit-Chat: How is Joe Biden's foreign policy different from other Democrats | Oneindia News

Global Chit-Chat: watch this special show analysing US President Joe Biden's foreign policy.

Foreign Policy Analyst Tridivesh Singh Maini gives an expert opinion on how US foreign Policy is being shaped under Joe Biden.

How is Joe Biden's foreign policy different from that of former US President Donald Trump and other former Democrats.

What will be the impact of Joe Biden's foreign policy on China, Russia and the Middle East.

The foreign policy of the Joe Biden administration emphasizes repairing the U.S.'s alliances, which had been damaged under the Trump administration.

