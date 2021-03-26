This video shows the moment an animal loving cyclist goes for a bike ride - with her two puppies in the basket

This video shows the moment an animal loving cyclist goes for a bike ride - with her two puppies in the basket.Footage shows Summer the Golden Retriever and Winter The Husky perfectly hanging out at the front of owner Dianne Mercado's bike.This was the first time the puppies had been on the bike.Dianne who lives in Tarlac City, Philippines said: "I felt so really excited to take them with me the day I went biking. ''It was their first time.

I did not expect that they would really enjoy the moment.

They are both adorable. ''They have opposite personalities that make them fit together.

Summer is playful while Winter is so timid."