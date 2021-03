Alex Salmond launches new Scottish independence party

Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond has announced he is setting up a new political party to contest May's Scottish Parliament election.

Mr Salmond will stand in the northeast region and lead the Alba Party, which will field at least four candidates in the regional lists.

Report by Blairm.

