Georgia Gov. Kemp Signs Controversial Election Bill Amid Protest

The Republican-backed bill will enact a significant overhaul of voting procedures for the state's elections.

The new restrictions include granting the state's legislators more control over how elections are conducted and limits voting by mail.

After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed, Brian Kemp, GA Governor, via AP News.

Those who object to the bill say that it will affect voters of color disproportionately.

Democrats have called the bill's passage a means to implement "voter suppression tactics.”.

We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights unlike anything we’ve seen since the Jim Crow era, Gloria Butler, GA Senate Minority Leader, via AP News.

Black Democratic Georgia lawmaker Park Cannon was arrested by state troopers when she knocked on the door of Gov.

Kemp's office in protest after he signed the bill.

Images of Rep.

Cannon being forced into a police cruiser by state troopers went viral.

She has been charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement.

During Thursday's press conference, President Joe Biden referred to the GOP bill as "sick" and "un-American."