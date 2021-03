Third 'Kill the Bill' demonstration takes place in Bristol

Hundreds of protesters have gathered on College Green in Bristol to rally against the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Police said around 300 people joined a march through the city centre and the crowd headed towards Bridewell Street, the scene of Sunday's violence.

Report by Blairm.

