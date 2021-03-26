Firefighter and police residency bill passes at Indiana Statehouse

Right now, police and fire departments members must live within 50 miles of where they work, regardless of the city's employee residency rules.

The residency requirement for police officers and firefighters has passed at the indiana statehouse.

The bill says they must have transportation to work and working telephone service.

A city with a population of less than 75-hundred can create an ordinance requiring officers or firefighters live in the county where they work.

The city can also require a member of the department to live in the county of service for 5 years.

Democratic state representative sheila klinker says it helps departments retain employees after they've invested in training.

"those folks feel when they train those ladies and gentleman, ty'd like to have them serve for at least a certain period of time in their area."

The law goes into effect july 1st.

