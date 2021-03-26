Local businesses are thankful for more business with Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom Festival brings people from all over right here to Macon, and local businesses have seen the impact this year after not having a festival last year.

41nbc's ariel schiller spoke with local businesses about how the festival helped boost sales.

((ariel)) the cherry blossom festival is nearing its and, and local businesses like z beans are saying thanks a latte to the increase in sales they saw this week.

Mary kathryn stewart is director of public relations for z beans.

She says they've seen more foot traffic in their downtown and mercer village shops this week-- a welcome change after the festival was canceled last year.

"it's really nice to see new people coming back through the doors especially after covid this increase in traffic is really important for us for small businesses especially."

They thought of the idea for a cherry blossom latte last year as a way to partner with united in pink.

They were excited to promote the partnership this year.

A portion of the proceeds from each latte goes to united in pink.

Stewart says they've sold more than 300 of them.

"because we're a macon business we really feel like we oughta give back to the community in some way and the cherry blossom latte was a good way to have a theme for that."

Gateway cafe owner kim mcelhaney had the cafe windows decorated for last years festival.

When it was cancelled, she decided to leave the decorations up throughout the year.

Mcelhaney and her staff were decked out this week in pink tshirts and homemade cherry blossom pins.

They decided to sell a cherry blossom themed cookie.

"we wanted to do something special just for cherry blossom so we're doing a sugar cookie with the pink icing on them there are