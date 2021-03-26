Hyde-Smith among 19 Senators visiting border

Mississippi’s Junior Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is part of a delegation of nearly 20 Republican senators visiting the border today to discuss immigration issues.

- - mississippi's junior senator- cindy hyde-smith is part of a - delegation of nearly 20 - republican senators visiting- the border today to discuss - immigration issues.

- hyde-smith, along with texas- senators ted cruz and john- cornyn and others, traveled to- the mcallen, texas, region- for briefings and tours - - - - yesterday and today.

In a - statement released by her - office, the visit is meant to - evaluate the quote "surging crisis arising from the biden - administration policy changes t- immigration and border- security."

- "we border the gulf of mexico but when you- come down here and you have the- mexican border and the issues - that are going on,- these border patrol agents they- have the hardest job in this- country right now,- - we're down here to see how we - can help improve that and - hopefully go back with- some policies that will be- effective."

The senators were escorted by - border patrol and texas - department of public safety -