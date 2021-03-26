Scuffles as police put in place ring of steel around Bristol police station during latest 'Kill the Bill' protest

Bristol police made arrests as they clashed with demonstrators during the latest 'Kill the Bill' protest on Friday night (March 26).

Riot police formed a line outside Bridewell Police Station, scene of violence last Sunday.

Video shows scuffles between police and protesters.

Avon and Somerset Police tweeted on Friday evening: "Projectiles, including eggs and glass bottles, are being thrown at officers.

Protestors are also pulling at officers’ shields while lasers are being shone in their faces.

We will not tolerate violent disorder.

Arrests have been made." Parts of the the Police and Crime Bill have been criticised by civil liberty groups as a way of restricting and clamping down of protests.