Claudia Tenney visits southern border

U.S Customs and Border Patrol agents are reporting a record number of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney joined other GOP lawmakers in visiting our nation's southern border on Thursday.

Constituents not in washington, but at our nation's southern border.

Tenney had the opportunity to see the crisis at the border first hand.

None

Jason tenney says what's happening at the border is a humanitarian crisis.

And said its going to take a lot of work to fix the many issues that plague our southern border.

Border patrol is reporting a record numbers of illegal immigrants and drugs are crossing over our border.

Congresswoman clauida tenney took a trip out to border patrol's el paso facility to see first hand what is being called a humanitarian crisis.

None "well i had an opportunity to go to the border.

I was linking it up with another trip and becauswe e border, i felt that it was imperative that i see it for myself."

Now when we think of the border crisis, we think of the images of countless children living nearly on top of each other and poor quality of care due to an overwhelming high numbers.

But tenney says that's not what she saw in el paso.

"i have to say that i was really impressed with the customs and border patrol were handling the children in terms of the cleanliness of the facility.

The kids were not on top of each other, it was veryo" tenney also visited the famed but unfinished border wall or barrier as the border patrol calls it.

Tenney says border patrol agents say the gaps in the barrier present one of the biggest problems for them.

Tenney says even though the southern border is thousands of miles away from the 22nd congressional district, the crisis at the border affects the entire country including here in upstate new york.

"not just the humanitarian crisis, but their is a major uptick in illegal and illicit drugs that are coming acss the bord, not st in the sthern border and northern border tenney says improving our legal immigration process and encouraging migrants to come across legally, will begin to provide a solution to the crisis.

"we need to continue to provide a legal solution but we cannot continue to encourage people to break the law, risk their lives, put their children in the hands of human smugglers and drug traffickers in such unsafe and difficult conditions."

> tenney says bi partisan legislation is key in solving the crisis at the border.....in the studio bk nc2 time for a first look at the forecast..

