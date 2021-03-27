Fort Wayne businesses taking mixed approach to upcoming mask advisory

Masks have almost become a way of life over the last 365 days, but with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb changing the mask mandate to a mask advisory, which is set to begin on April 6th, a glimmer of the old life is in sight.

Right now -- local businesses are making decision on enforcing mask wearing.

Is up to each business...and some are split on the topic.fox 55's caleb saylor spoke with some fort wayne businesses about they plan to do and is live in downtown fort wayne to tell us what to expect.restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest hit businesses because of the covid-19 pandemic.

With governor holcomb easing mask requirements, one might think it may ease some of the concerns for local businesses, but not every bar and restaurant is doing away with masks on april 6th.

For janelle ford, the owner of pedal city, she says customers will be allowed to choose to wear masks inside her building on april 6th, but masks aren't going away for her employees "since this has been going on, they've preferred keeping their masks on and wearing them.

So, they want to continue to do that for a while."

So, they want to continue to do that for a while."just down the street at paula's on main, owner sonja aghabekian says customers and employees will have them on.

"i hate to say this, but we kind of make the rules here because it's our restaurant.

So, if you want to come and eat, put a mask on.

It's only for two minutes before you get to a table, then you can take it off."at pedal city, people haven't had to wear masks while outside and the walk to your table is so short, she says masks haven't even been a problem, and doesn't think they will be when she drops the requirement for customers "everybody has been pretty fine with it.

I don't think i've really had any trouble with people wearing their masks in."but paula's is all inside, and aghabekian says her decision is driven by data.

"i look at the case counts every day.

I have to, being a business owner and working with the public and my employees all work with the public.

I keep track of it.

We're going up, especially in allen county.

So, we're going to keep wearing masks until that goes down and stays down."

So just a few opinions from two local business owners there.

Others i spoke with off- camera are fairly split on the matter as well, with some saying they're going to wait until the allen county health department says anything different about masks.in fort wayne, caleb saylor.

