R.E.A.D Foundation hosting PPE driveby

The READ Foundation partnered with three churches to provide these bags.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Personal protective equipment bags will be provided this weekend to low to moderate-income families in need.

The foundation partnered with three churches to provide families with bags ... of personal protective equipment ... like masks, hand wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer.

The first give away event is saturday.

The president of the read foundation says ... they want to provide as much as they can ... to families in the area.

A lot of times people say well what do people need, well they need support they need resources and so that's why we want to do this, it makes us feel good that we can actually give back to our community, which has given back to us the last twenty years, we're celebrating our twentyth year, so we feel really good to be able to give back to the community that has helped us over the past twenty years.

The foundation is prepared to serve five hundred people.

The event is from noon until two p.m.

On saturday