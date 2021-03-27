Domestic flights can't be opened 100% due to 2nd COVID wave: Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 27 said that domestic flight operations can't be open 100% because of the second wave of COVID-19 and warned that passengers who are not following the guidelines will be put in no-flyers list.

"We can't open it 100% now due to the second spike of COVID...I've told the airport operators and airlines to put into no-flyers list such passengers who are not wearing mask and not maintaining social distancing norms," the minister said.

"No intention of curtailing (flight services).

Domestic flights were halted in March (2020) and resumed on 25th May, we've been further reopening it.

The only intention was to open it 100% when summer schedule begins from 1st April.

We are at 80% right now," Puri added.