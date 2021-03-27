Will domestic flights be curtailed amid Covid 2nd wave? Hardeep Puri answers

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the 'no-fly' list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidelines to curb COVID-19.

"We can win the fight against COVID-19 but the negligence of some people is creating problems. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been instructed to crack the whip," he said.

"We can issue SoPs and guidelines in regard to COVID-19, some people are being careless.

We have started putting people on the no-fly list," the Minister said.

