President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure at AIIMS on Mar 30

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was shifted to the AIIMS from Army Hospital (RR) in Delhi, will undergo a "planned bypass procedure" on March 30 at the hospital.

President Kovind's condition is stable.

The President was taken to the Army Hospital on March 26 after he felt chest pain, as part of the routine checkup, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The Army Hospital had referred him to AIIMS for "further investigation", the facility's medical bulletin read.