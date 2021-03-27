Harry Maguire excited by England progress and delighted with his own form

Harry Maguire feels back to his best after a difficult start to the season for club and country, with the England defender excited by the progress being made by Gareth Southgate’s side ahead of the Euros.Five years on from going to the finals in France as a Three Lions fan, the 28-year-old is heading into this summer’s rearranged tournament as an established member of the squad.