Roasted Bliss opens

5?

"*15 mph new for you at six... a new coffee shop and bakery opens today in rochester ?

"* kimt nes 3's samantha soto takes us there... where the owners are dealing with the challenges of opening a small business during the pandemic.

"roasted bliss coffee shop and bakery just opened its doors here in rochester and people were lined up in the rain to get their pastries this morning."

Denise myers and ali johnson co?

"*own roasted bliss coffee shop and bakery.

They opened their original location in st.

Charles in december of 2019.

Now ?

"* the new location on south broadway will replace the st.

Charles shop.

Much of their customer base is from rochester and the surrounding area... so when the opportunity came about to open this new location ?

"* they jumped on it.

Figuring out the logistics of starting the rochester bakery during a pandemic ?

"* while also running the st charles location has been a challenge ?

"* but myers and johnson are excited to be in the med city.

"there aren't a lot of bakeries in rochester to begin with ?

"* and we are oe of the only made from scratch bakeries around here and i think people are really looking for that labor of love."

Johnson says keto items and dog cakes are what sets them apart from coffee other shops.

The owners tell me they did not qualify for any small business relief funds ?

"* and are investing every penny into their new location.

"i dont even know that we have processed the st.

Charles bakery will be closing within the next week... but roasted bliss intends to