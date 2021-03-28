14 injured in suicide attack targeting Palm Sunday Mass in Indonesia

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least 14 people, police said.The attack came as Indonesia was on high alert following the arrest of Aris Sumarsono, known as Zulkarnaen, the leader of Jemmaah Islamiyah, in December.
Over 14 wounded in Sunday Mass suicide bombing in Indonesia
