Delhi: A peek into picnic culture at Lodhi Garden, what is it famous for | Oneindia News

Lodhi Garden with its rustic ruins, endless green grounds with the tallest of trees and lots of pretty gazebos is your best bet for morning jogs, lazy strolls or super-fun picnics with your friends and fam.
Delhi's picnic culture has been thriving for decades with Groups of family and friends, sitting on mats, either indulging in potluck luncheons, holding a private concerts with their guitars and ukuleles, celebrating special occasions or just enjoying the weather.
