Suez Canal: 120 ships waiting as MV Ever Given cargo ship remains stuck|Oneindia News

The giant MV Ever Given cargo ship that has been wedged diagonally across Egypt's Suez Canal since Tuesday, has blocked over 120 ships at the southern entrance to the trade route, a high-resolution satellite image has revealed.

The photograph shows nearly 2,500 square kilometers of sea area near the canal, which is peppered with scores of anchored ships waiting for the unblocking of the waterway.

#SuezCanal #MVEverGiven #ShipsAnchored