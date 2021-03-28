MK Stalin will be next Tamil Nadu CM, assures Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in the last leg of campaigning in Tamil Nadu, on March 28 "guarantee" that DMK president MK Stalin will be the next chief minister of the state, adding that the state will pave the way for removing the BJP from Centre.

"I can guarantee that Stalin will be the CM.

Decision has been made, now elections will formalise it.

But the fight doesn't stop here as RSS and BJP have unlimited money.

To stop them, we have to first oust them in Tamil Nadu and then remove them from Delhi," said Gandhi in Salem where he addressed a joint public rally with Stalin.