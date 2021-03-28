FWPD: Man shot near Vance Avenue, drove down road to Willard Drive where he died

Detectives say the shooting victim drove off in his vehicle and died from his injuries down the road on Willard Drive late Friday night.

Fort Wayne police say a man is dead following a shooting that took place near Reed Road and Vance Avenue.

Thank you, caleb.one man is dead after a shooting on vance ave.

On friday night, just before 11 o'clock, the fort wayne police department responded to the area of reed road and vance avenue after several calls of gunshots being fired in the area.

While officers were responding to the area, they received another call saying that the victim was on the 46- hundreteth block of willard drive.officers found the man in the driver's seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are asking the community to come together to help solve this case.

If you have any information, please call crime