D 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

The bearcats won by a combined 52 points..

Pretty dominating..

More of that domination today... northwest missouri state taking on west texas a&m in the d2 national title game.

Buffaloes lead early 6-2...== but it changes rather quickly..

Trevor hudgins having himself a pretty good start in this one..=== the d2 player of the year with 15 points in the first half..

Knocking down some tough shots..== and ryan hawkins getting in on it too.... he also had 15 at the break... northwest leads 48-29 at the half..== second half.

Cats lead by more than 30 at one point... wes dreamer for three..== ..then its hawkins for three..

The elite 8 most outstanding player..

Putting on a show... then in open space... hawkins slams one home..== and for the third time in program history... the bearcats national champions..

Ryan hawkins 31 points and 18 rebounds..

Northwest wins the championship..

With an impressive 26-point win..

80-54... (sot, ryan