Sunday p.m KSBW Weather Forecast 03.28.21

(LOCAL SATELLITE VISIBLE)?MOST OF THE REGION WAS CLOUDFREE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.THE EXCEPTIONS WERECOASTAL AREAS AROUNDSOUTHERN MONTEREY BAY,CARMEL, AND BIG SUR.

THEYDID SEE SOME MARINE CLOUDSDURING THE AFTERNOONHOURS.(HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY)TEMPERATURES WERE ABOVESEASONAL AVERAGE TODAY,REACHING INTO THE 70s INCOASTAL LOCATIONS AROUNDCENTRAL AND NORTHERNMONTEREY BAY AND INTO THEMID 80s IN THE INLANDVALLEYS.(CALIFORNIA SATELLITEVISIBLE)CALIFORNIA WAS CLEAR UNDERA HIGH PRESSURE RIDGETODAY.

WITH NORTHERLYWINDS, MARINE CLOUDSHUGGED THE COASTLINETHROUGHOUT NORTHERNCALIFORNIA.

THE JET STREAMREMAILS WELL TO OUR NORTH,BUT IT DID MAKE A SLOW SLIDESOUTHWARD THROUGHOUT THEDAY TODAY.(FUTURECAST SURFACETEMPS) THE RIDGE FLATTENSOUT TOMORROW AS THE JETSTREAM PASSES TO OUR NORTH.THIS BRINGS COOLERTEMPERATURES THROUGHOUTTHE REGION AND MORE OF AMARINE INFLUENCE TO OURCOASTAL AREAS.

WE WILL SEE ASIGNIFICANT WARMING TRENDTUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY ASHIGH PRESSURE REBUILDS ANDSTRENGTHENS.(FUTURECAST GFS)AS THURSDAY APPROACHESTHE HIGH PRESSURE RIDGEWEAKENS, ALLOWING A MARINEINFLUENCE TO ONCE AGAINLOWER TEMPERATURES IN OURCOASTAL AREAS.

INLANDAREAS WILL SEE MODESTCOOLING AS WELL.

INLANDTEMPERATURES WILL COOL ONFRIDAY.

NEXT WEEKEND, ATROUGHING PATTERNAPPROACHES, BRINGINGCLOUDS AND COOLER AIR TO THEREGION.(FORECAST TONIGHT)HERE IS A LOOK AT CONDITIONSFOR TONIGHT.(FORECAST LOWS TONIGHT)HERE IS A LOOK AT FORECASTLOW TEMPERATURES FORTONIGHT.

TEMPERATURESWILL RANGE FROM THE LOW TOMID 40s.(FORECAST HIGHS TOMORROWHERE IS A LOOK AT FORECASTHIGH TEMPERATURES FORTOMORROW.

TEMPERATURESWILL BE SEASONABLY COOLTOMORROW.(KSBW 8 DAY FORECAST HIGHS)CONDITIONS WILL BE SUNNYFOR TE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEWITH A WARMING TRENDTUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.

ACOOLING TREND BEGINSTHURSDAY, WITH CLOUD COVERRETURNING AS WE HEAD INTONEXT WEEKEND.(KSBW 8 DAY FORECAST LOWS)OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE INTHE 40s TO LOW 50sTHROUGHOUT THE WEEK, WITHPARTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHTCONDIT