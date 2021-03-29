salvation army giving out easter baskets

The the salvation army joined forces with terre haute ministries to put on the first ever easter drawing.

This took place at the salvation army in terre haute.

This gave low income families a chance to get easter baskets for free.

They we're filled will items like toys... food... and hygiene products!

Even students from rose-hulman institute of technology were on hand to help out.

"all the toys, and all the commodities, to be able to give away.

It's just a really good feeling.

It's hard when you have to turn people away because you don't have something.

We're glad that we can supply."

She says the salvation army plans on