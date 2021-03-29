Efforts to float stricken ship to resume on Monday

Authorities plan to resume efforts to free the ship blocking the Suez Canal on Monday, after Sunday's planned attempts were cancelled while extra tug boat power was assembled.Two additional tugs were sent to the canal on Sunday aimed at helping float the skyscraper-sized MV Ever Given, as major shipping firms increasingly diverted their boats out of fear the vessel may take far longer to free.The Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe got stuck in a single-lane stretch of the vital waterway on Tuesday.