Starmer calls for inquiry into school abuse allegations

Labour leader Keir Starmer says he is "very worried" about the thousands of allegations of abuse within schools, as he called for an inquiry into the claims. His comments come as more than 6,000 claims were made to an anonymous website prompting calls for a "cutlural change" in the behaviour of young people.

Report by Alibhaiz.

