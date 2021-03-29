Daily Covid-19 Minute: Lingering Covid Symptoms

When it comes to covid, one of the biggest unknowns is how long symptoms will linger.

While some people only experience them for a couple of weeks others are struggling for months.

A new study may show hospitalized patients might have a longer recovery.

According to a new preprint study nearly 70% of previously hospitalized covid patients still had symptoms five months out from their initial diagnosis with most experiencing an average of nine ongoing symptoms at that time.

This includes aching muscles, fatigue, physically slowing down, impaired sleep quality and joint pain.

It’s not just physical symptoms as well.

More than a quarter of patients in this area had the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Clearly, covid is not just a disease that affects your lungs, it affects your entire body.