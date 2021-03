Amit Shah - Sharad Pawar meet: NCP denies, Shiv Sena says it’s okay | Oneindia News

Amid the political turmoil in the Maharashtra ruling alliance, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah declined to comment on the meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar yesterday.

NCP has denied any secret meeting taking place while Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said there is nothing wrong if they had met.

