Terrifying moment python is caught in toilet after striking man’s bottom

This is the terrifying moment a fireman caught a deadly python after it reared up and struck a man’s bottom while he was sitting on the toilet.

The emergency services were called after Somchai, 45, felt something bump his backside and saw the head of the snake peering out of the bowl in Samut Prakan province, central Thailand, on March 28.

He immediately pulled up his pants and grabbed detergent from the shelf to pour on the snake, hoping the chemicals would scare it away.

However, the 8ft-long reptile would not budge but instead began tring to escape from the u-bend.

Somchai fled and called the emergency services.

The house owner said he had already seen the snake lurking outside the house in the morning but it disappeared when he tried to catch it.

He said: ‘I saw a python this morning as well.

I am sure it was the same snake as I scared it away.

This time when I entered the toilet it was not afraid of me.

I sat down then felt something push against my bottom.

That’s when I looked down and saw the snake.’ The rescue team did not want to startle the snake as it could escape back into the sewer so a volunteer first crept up and tried to lure it out.

Kaitisak Meesaeng, the skillful volunteer, observed the snake’s behaviour and stared at it for a few minutes before the reptile raised its head out of the toilet seat.

When the snake’s neck was out of the bowl he quickly grabbed the animal and pulled its body outside of the house where it was secured inside a sack.

The rescuers drove away with the snake to release it back to the wild away from the village after checking on its health.

Kaitisak said: ‘This could have been much worse as pythons are aggressive and will bite people.

It has happened before.

We also had to be careful not to lose the snake as the resident did not want it living in his pipework.’