Bollywood's two fitness freak dudes spotted in Mumbai

Known for their freakiness for fitness, Bollywood actors John Abraham and actor-producer Sohail Khan spotted in Mayanagri Mumbai.

As always both the actors were snapped by paparazzi in their comfy dressings.

Sohail Khan was spotted chilling with his son Yohan.

The father-son duo looked as adorable as always.

John Abraham was spotted with director and writer Milap Zaveri in Juhu area.

Milap is the director of John's next action flick 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

Kunal Kemmu was also spotted with his loving wife Soha Ali Khan outside Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra.