Eating Too Much Takeout May Raise Your Risk of Early Death by 50%, Says Study.

The study, published in the 'Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,' .

Analyzed the eating habits of over 35,000 adults over the course of 15 years.

According to researchers, those who ate two or more restaurant meals per day were 49% more likely to die of any cause.

They were also 65% more likely to die from cancer.

Of the 2,781 respondents who died over the course of the study, 511 died from heart disease and 638 died from cancer.

Our findings, in line with previous studies, support that eating out frequently is associated with adverse health consequences.., Wei Bao, MD, PhD, a professor at the University of Iowa, via the study's official release.

...and may inform future dietary guidelines to recommend reducing consumption of meals prepared away from home, Wei Bao, MD, PhD, a professor at the University of Iowa, via the study's official release