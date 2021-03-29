Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He Won’t Mandate Floridians Get COVID Vaccine

The governor also said he opposes the idea of "vaccine passports." Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2PfBiiI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to get vaccinated this week
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to get vaccinated this week
The governor also said he opposes the idea of "vaccine passports." Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2PfBiiI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to get vaccinated this week
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday afternoon in Tallahassee to sign a bill into law that protects businesses..