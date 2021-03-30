Gov. Ron DeSantis signs COVID-liability bill into law, slams vaccine passports

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday afternoon in Tallahassee to sign a bill into law that protects businesses and health providers from COVID-liability lawsuits.
Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday afternoon in Tallahassee to sign a bill into law that protects businesses and health providers from COVID-liability lawsuits.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday afternoon in Tallahassee to sign a bill into law that protects businesses..
Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that will protect Florida businesses, governments, and healthcare providers from..