All adults in Florida will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning.

Will reach the mid and upper 80sFriday afternoon under sunnyskies.

Expect more of the sameforBIG NEWS FOR FLORIDIANS,GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SAYS *ALLADULTS WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO GETTHE VACCINE APRIL 5TH.YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO REGISTERRIGHT NOW AT MY VACCINE DOT F-LDOT GOV.ONCE THAT’S COMPLETE, YOU’LL BECONTACTED WHEN A VACCINE ISAVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA.YOU CAN ALSO CALL THEPRE-REGISTRATION N