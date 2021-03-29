Biden Says Most Americans Will Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine by Mid-April

On March 29, President Joe Biden said the government will increase the number of pharmacies receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from 17,000 to 40,000 by April 19.

As a result, it's estimated that at least 90% of adults will be able to get vaccinated within five miles of their home.

The president also asked governors to reinstate mask mandates and consider pausing reopening procedures.

We are still in a war with this deadly virus.

We're bolstering our defenses, but this war is far from won, President Joe Biden, via NBC News.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky issued a similar warning Monday, .

Saying the country is headed for "impending doom" if it doesn't continue to follow coronavirus safety guidelines amid the presence of COVID-19 variants.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients said that over the past few days, about 3 million vaccinations have been administered daily.