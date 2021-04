The Year Earth Changed Documentary Movie

The Year Earth Changed Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Narrated by David Attenborough, this timely documentary special takes a look at nature’s extraordinary response to a year of global lockdown.

This love letter to planet Earth will take you from hearing birdsong in deserted cities for the first time in decades, to witnessing whales communicating in ways never before seen.

Watch The Year Earth Changed, exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 22, 2021.