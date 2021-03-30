Riviera Season 3

Riviera Season 3 Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Julia Stiles returns for the third season of the "mysterious and lavish thriller” (Paste), joined by new cast member Rupert Graves and returning cast members Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox.

A year has passed, and Georgina (Stiles) has abandoned the cursed Riviera, leaving all its devastation and damage behind to start a new life.

Now a rising star in international art restitution, she has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland, traveling the world with charismatic new ally Gabriel Hirsch (Graves), as they attempt to unravel a gilded conspiracy involving stolen artworks that will take them from Venice to Argentina.