‘Failed to provide adequate security’: Centre slammed over J&K’s Sopore attack

Condemning the terror attack at the municipal office in J&K’s Sopore in which a policeman and a councillor were killed, AJKPC (All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference) chairman Shafiq Mir has slammed the Centre for not providing adequate security to leaders.

A councillor and a policeman were killed in a terror attack in J&K.

Terrorists opened fire at the municipal office in Sopore on March 29.

Attack occurred when a meeting of councillors was underway.

Another councillor was injured and taken to a hospital in Srinagar.

Search operation was launched at various spots to nab the terrorists.

