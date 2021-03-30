‘Failed to provide adequate security’: Centre slammed over J&K’s Sopore attack

Condemning the terror attack at the municipal office in J&K’s Sopore in which a policeman and a councillor were killed, AJKPC (All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference) chairman Shafiq Mir has slammed the Centre for not providing adequate security to leaders.
A councillor and a policeman were killed in a terror attack in J&K.
Terrorists opened fire at the municipal office in Sopore on March 29.
Attack occurred when a meeting of councillors was underway.
Another councillor was injured and taken to a hospital in Srinagar.
Search operation was launched at various spots to nab the terrorists.
