Romanians protest new COVID-19 restrictions Thousands of people in Romania took to the streets to protest against new restrictions that came into force a day earlier amid increasing COVID-19 infection.
The new restrictions include an 8 p.m.
Curfew and, in hard-hit areas, shorter shopping hours.
