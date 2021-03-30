Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Romanians protest new COVID-19 restrictions Thousands of people in Romania took to the streets to protest against new restrictions that came into force a day earlier amid increasing COVID-19 infection.

The new restrictions include an 8 p.m.

Curfew and, in hard-hit areas, shorter shopping hours.

The footage was filmed by Tele Europa Nova Timisoara/www.telenova.ro.

