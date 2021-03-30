Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Locals take to streets to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Romania

Locals took to the streets of Brasov to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Romania.

New restrictions were introduced after a surge in cases.

An 8 pm curfew has been put in place as well as shorter shopping hours in hard-hit areas.

This footage was filmed on March 29.

