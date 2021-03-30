Locals take to streets to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Romania

Locals took to the streets of Brasov to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Romania.
New restrictions were introduced after a surge in cases.
An 8 pm curfew has been put in place as well as shorter shopping hours in hard-hit areas.
This footage was filmed on March 29.
Romanians protest new COVID-19 restrictions Thousands of people in Romania took to the streets to protest against new restrictions..