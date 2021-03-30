The Mercedes EQS - design for all the senses

The EQS is the all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes.

With it, Mercedes-EQ is redefining this vehicle segment.

The EQS is also the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.

Fusing technology, design, functionality and connectivity, the EQS delights both drivers and passengers.

With a Cd value starting from 0.20 it sets a new aerodynamic benchmark for production vehicles.

Supported by artificial intelligence (AI), it makes their everyday lives easier in many areas.

The EQS is produced together with the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class on a completely carbon-neutral basis in "Factory 56" at the Sindelfingen plant, Mercedes-Benz's most modern automotive production facility.

The battery systems are produced at the nearby Mercedes-Benz Untertürkheim location in the Hedelfingen plant part.

The EQS will be launched in Europe this August.